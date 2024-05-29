Kremlin knows that Poland allowed Ukraine to attack Russia with its weapons

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Kremlin is aware of Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk's statement that Warsaw allowed Kiev to use the weapons it supplied to attack Russian facilities, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We have seen the statement, but this was quite obvious anyway even before that, there were no secrets in this regard," he said.

According to the spokesman, Russia has already repeatedly spoken about its reaction in case Kiev uses Western weapons to attack its territory. "We have repeatedly talked about this. Moreover, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has answered this question while talking to reporters in Tashkent," Peskov pointed out.

Tomczyk earlier said on the air of Radio Zet that the Polish authorities do not limit the use of its weapons supplied to Ukraine.

Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after the meeting of top EU defense officials that some EU countries were ready to lift restrictions on strikes with their weapons on Russian soil, but the rest were not ready to do so. At the same meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg pointed out that member states of the alliance decide individually whether or not it is appropriate to lift restrictions on their weapons. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, said that Moscow would have to reconsider its decision on a buffer zone if the West allowed Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory with its weapons.