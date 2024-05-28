Necessary to build ties with Taliban as they control Afghanistan — Putin

TASHKENT, May 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted that it is necessary to build relations with the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) because it controls Afghanistan being its current authority.

"Afghanistan has issues, they are undeniable and well-known to all. The issue how to establish ties with the current power is another question. Yet they must be established somehow, these are the people who control the country and its territory, they are the current authority in Afghanistan," the Russian leader told reporters.

"We need to proceed from reality and build relations accordingly," Putin explained.