Russian State Duma ratifies agreement on free trade between EAEU, Iran

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (lower house of the parliament) has ratified the agreement on free trade between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and its member states on the one hand and the Islamic Republic of Iran on the other hand. The document submitted to the Duma by the Russian government was signed on December 25, 2023 in St. Petersburg.

The agreement lays down the main trade rules between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states, on the one hand, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the other hand, to the maximum practicable extend close to the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO). Among those rules are the most favored nation treatment and national treatment, application of protective measures and customs administration, refusal to apply quantitative bans and restrictions on inflow of goods, as well as provisions fixing the WTO basic standards regarding veterinary, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical regulation.

In addition to standard rules of the World Trade Organization, the agreement stipulates obligations outside their framework but those applied in the EAEU. Regarding technical regulation, obligations are fixed to ensure a 180-day transition period between publication and entry into force of technical regulations.