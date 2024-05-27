Trade turnover between Russia, Uzbekistan growing fast — Putin

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted high growth rates of mutual trade with Uzbekistan as the talks with an extended number of participants started.

"Russia is one of Uzbekistan’s leading trade partners. Bilateral trade turnover is growing with high rates," he said, adding that favorable conditions are being created for direct investment thanks to the position of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Mirziyoyev said during the talks with Putin earlier that trade turnover between Russia and Uzbekistan has already reached $10 bln, having grown by 30% this year, adding that the two countries are working on reaching $20 bln in the near future.