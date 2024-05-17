Harbin embodies strong Russia-China ties — Putin

HARBIN, May 17. /TASS/. The Chinese city of Harbin embodies the close ties and intertwined destinies of the peoples of Russia and China, with its historical center being a bastion of Russian culture, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at the opening ceremony of both the Russia-China EXPO and the Russia-China Forum on Interregional Cooperation.

The Russian leader welcomed the participants of the events, emphasizing how symbolic it was that both the EXPO and the Forum will be held in one of China’s biggest centers for research, education and innovation. This is the first time the President has visited this city, he also noted. "I have to say that it is very impressive. It is a modern, beautiful, vibrant metropolis. At the same time, it has its own unique identity, rich history and traditions," Putin emphasized.

"Ever since its founding in the late 19th century, Harbin has been a symbol of the close ties linking Russia and China and their intertwined destinies, and the mutual enrichment of their cultures and traditions," the head of state said.

Putin added that Russia played a significant role in the city’s economic development, helping build out its production base, major plants, factories and infrastructure facilities. "By the way, as we drove through downtown, it was immediately apparent that the historical district has a distinct Russian feel," he noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a state visit to China on May 16-17. Harbin was the second city on his visiting program. Yesterday, Putin and Xi held several rounds of talks in Beijing. The two leaders discussed both the whole range of Russian-Chinese relations and pressing issues on the international agenda.