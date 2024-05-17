US sanctions against Russian aviation encourage intensive work — Putin

HARBIN, May 17. /TASS/. US sanctions against Russian aviation create difficulties, but at the same time encourage more active work in this area, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are now facing these restrictions in Russia (US sanctions against the aviation industry - TASS), but there is also a flip side. It's not very good that we are facing these difficulties, but it's good that this encourages us to work more actively in this direction," he said.

Putin noted that China also faces similar problems, such as restrictions on Chinese electric vehicles. "The US recently took action and imposed sanctions on China regarding electric transportation, electric cars. Why? Because Chinese cars have gotten better," he noted.

"We need to be able to make high-tech products ourselves in the key areas of development, including [those] that the country cannot do without," Putin concluded.