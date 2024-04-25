US seeking to 'drive wedge' between Russia, China — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Washington is trying to undermine the strategic alliance between Moscow and Beijing, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"As for the US attempts to drive a wedge between the strategic partnership of Russia and China, the US is talking about this literally openly and, by the way, this concerns not only Moscow and Beijing, but also Moscow and other capital cities," Zakharova said.

"Unfortunately, this is how certain arms of the political establishment in the US operate, sticking to the old adage of 'divide and conquer,' and in this case - 'sow chaos and conquer.' They are doing well in sowing chaos, but as for conquering-things aren't going so well now," the diplomat said.

She noted that the quality of bilateral cooperation between Russia and China "surpasses Cold War-era monocentric blocs, where one party dictates to everyone else." "Our interaction is not directed against third countries, and this is the value of Russian-Chinese relations, the Russian-Chinese strategic alliance, which is not influenced by outside forces," the diplomat added.

She pointed out that the interaction between Moscow and Beijing is based on "the principles of respectful, equal, trust-based partnership, mutual support on important issues for the two."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Shanghai on Wednesday. He will be on a working visit to China until April 26. This is Blinken's second visit to China as US Secretary of State.

Blinken's talks in China are expected to focus on the conflict in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region, human rights as well as the situation in the Taiwan Strait.