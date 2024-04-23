Russian presidential envoy visits Afghanistan to discuss political cooperation

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Issues of political and economic cooperation were among the topics Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov discussed with high-ranking Afghan officials during his visit to Kabul, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The talks focused on issues of the further development of comprehensive bilateral cooperation in the political and economic spheres, the establishment of regional cooperation with Afghanistan within the Moscow format," it said, adding that Kabulov met with Deputy Prime Minister for political issues Abdul Kabir, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, and Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani.