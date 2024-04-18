Romania tries to cancel Russian culture by banning films — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Romania, for political reasons, broke the lease agreement for cinema halls with the Russian Embassy in Bucharest; this is an attempt to cancel Russian culture, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

"The National Film Archive of Romania, for political reasons, broke the lease agreements for cinema halls with our embassy in Bucharest, which, as part of an educational campaign, provided for the private screening of the Russian films "The Time of the First" and "The Challenge," the diplomat said. "The decision was pushed through the biased press led by the local editorial office, the so-called "Free Europe" and the Romanian Culture Ministry."

This is a typical manifestation of the so-called cancellation of Russian culture, which "fits into the general picture of the actions of the West, which seeks to impose comprehensive censorship in the fight against dissent," Zakharova emphasized.