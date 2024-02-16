MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The West will never let the world community learn the facts about its criminal biological experiments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the plenary session of the forum of supporters for the fight against modern practices of neocolonialism For the Freedom of Nations.

"The impunity with which Westerners conduct biological experiments on humans is outrageous. According to the latest information from the Russian Defense Ministry, which has been confirmed by investigative journalists, in the city of Mariupol, once controlled by the Kiev regime, large European and US companies conducted experiments on children and adults for meager rewards, using drugs that almost completely suppress the immune system and stimulate the growth of cancer cells. The tests were focused on the spread of disease and epidemics among members of the Slavic race," he pointed out.

"The collected materials were sent to European laboratories. Their further fate remains unknown. The West will never disclose to the world community the facts exposing its criminal biological experiments," Lavrov stressed.

He noted that the West's impunity violated many international agreements, including conventions on human rights and biological and chemical safety.

"There is utter contempt of international law, let alone human lives," he concluded.