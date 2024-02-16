{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

West will never disclose truth about its criminal biological experiments — Lavrov

The Russian foreign minister noted that the West's impunity violated many international agreements, including conventions on human rights and biological and chemical safety

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The West will never let the world community learn the facts about its criminal biological experiments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the plenary session of the forum of supporters for the fight against modern practices of neocolonialism For the Freedom of Nations.

"The impunity with which Westerners conduct biological experiments on humans is outrageous. According to the latest information from the Russian Defense Ministry, which has been confirmed by investigative journalists, in the city of Mariupol, once controlled by the Kiev regime, large European and US companies conducted experiments on children and adults for meager rewards, using drugs that almost completely suppress the immune system and stimulate the growth of cancer cells. The tests were focused on the spread of disease and epidemics among members of the Slavic race," he pointed out.

"The collected materials were sent to European laboratories. Their further fate remains unknown. The West will never disclose to the world community the facts exposing its criminal biological experiments," Lavrov stressed.

He noted that the West's impunity violated many international agreements, including conventions on human rights and biological and chemical safety.

"There is utter contempt of international law, let alone human lives," he concluded.

Tags
Foreign policySergey Lavrov
‘Rules-based order’ not enshrined in international law but constantly trumpeted — Medvedev
The politician emphasized that this is happening because "the United States has decided that precisely this global order, which it adopted unilaterally somewhere over there, must be the template for all humankind"
Read more
Moscow to host 'For Freedom of Nations' forum against neo-colonialism
The event will be held in the House of Unions in central Moscow on February 15 and 16
Read more
Slovak PM calls Russian withdrawal from Donbass and Crimea 'absolutely unrealistic'
Robert Fico opined that there is no military solution to the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
US House of Representatives takes pause until February 28, aid to Kiev still not approved
White House spokesperson Andrew Bates slammed the decision, made by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), as "running away for an early vacation"
Read more
Kiev to be unable to use NATO airstrips for deployment of F-16 planes — Air Force
Previously, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that planes, provided to Ukraine, will become a legitimate target for Russian forces, regardless of where they take off from
Read more
Russian forces destroy over 15,000 tanks in Ukraine operation, top brass reports
Russian forces repulsed six Ukrainian army attacks and gained advantageous positions in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Ukrainian army prepares for possible loss of Avdeyevka supply route
Dmitry Likhovoy also remarked that he could not talk about the movement of forces in real time, saying only that the situation in Avdeyevka is "tense" for Ukrainian forces
Read more
Female Ukrainian troops increasingly being captured near Kremennaya, Svatovo — lawmaker
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the number of women serving in the Ukrainian army and nationalist battalions is not yet known
Read more
Russia increases output of Orlan drones several times
Orlan flies for a long time and fulfils more missions than an electric drone
Read more
Inspection underway over Navalny’s death in prison
According to the statement, a set of investigative and operating procedures to establish all the circumstances of the incident is being implemented
Read more
Putin says Russia has archive documents which may lead Blinken to "failure"
Russian President warned US Secretary of State about a possible "failure" if he continues to speculate on the issue of the so-called Jewish pogroms
Read more
US society lives in total informational blockade, Putin’s interview revealed this — Lavrov
"They are being fed an internal narrative - first and foremost, of the Democratic Party," the Russian foreign minister added
Read more
Russian top security official urges extra CSTO, SCO measures at border with Afghanistan
"It is obvious that this problem can be resolved comprehensively by collective efforts," Nikolay Patrushev noted
Read more
Press review: Hungary blocks new EU sanctions and NATO to bypass Trump threat to Kiev aid
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 16th
Read more
West seeking to create instability in South Caucasus — top Russian security official
According to Nikolay Patrushev, this led to "a rise in tensions in the related regions"
Read more
Russia to bring another Ukrainian attack on Belgorod to UN Security Council — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that the attack "resulted in the death of civilians in Belgorod, including a child, as well as many injured"
Read more
US to provide Ecuador with Black Hawk helicopters in return for Russian Mi-17 birds
According to the Infodefensa news website, Quito will obtain the helicopters manufactured by the Sikorsky company in exchange for Mil Mi-171 and Mi-17-1V helicopters belonging to the Ecuadorian Army
Read more
Russia against letting another Western representative into UN Security Council — Lavrov
"Unambiguously, the reform should eliminate historical injustice and grant fair representation to the countries of the world majority situated in Africa, Asia and Latin America," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Putin promises domestic defense industry a lot of work in coming years
The Russian leader noted that the defense industry "needs to meet the needs of today and needs to restore all strategic reserves"
Read more
Avdeyevka on brink of being taken by Russian forces — White House
In the last few days, military experts have been calling the situation in Avdeyevka critical, comparing it to Artyomovsk
Read more
Russia exhausts reserve of kind gestures toward West — Lavrov
"Relations will be restored someday. When this will happen does not depend on us," the Russian top diplomat pointed out
Read more
Ukrainian army resumes river crossing exercises near ZNPP — politician
Vladimir Rogov noted that last time the Ukrainian army held similar exercises in early 2023
Read more
Russian envoy urges rights activists to condemn Kiev’s shelling of civilians
"Perhaps the video will finally compel the international human rights defenders to break their usual hypocritical silence regarding the barbaric shellings of Russian cities by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and condemn these crimes of the Zelenskiy regime," Russia’s permanent representative to the UN headquarters in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about blogger Alexey Navalny's death
According to the Federal Penitentiary Service, the prisoner fell ill after a walk
Read more
Ball not in Russia’s court in terms of talks with Ukraine, says Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister point to Vladimir Zelensky’s decree banning talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government
Read more
Russia convenes Arria-formula meeting on anti-terrorism on February 20
"Russia is convoking an Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council member states to discuss an important question of how unilateral restrictive coercive measures affect anti-terrorism," Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Maria Zabolotskaya said
Read more
Kiev to get four times more munitions compared to 2023 — German top brass
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Germany budgeted 3.5 billion euro for ammunition production in 2024
Read more
Kim Jong Un accuses Seoul of blatantly violating North Korea’s sovereignty
The North Korean leader also issued orders to enhance combat readiness in the Yellow Sea near the islands of Yeonpyeong and Baengnyeongdo
Read more
Israel rejects international pressure over reconciliation with Palestine — premier
According to Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel continues to oppose unilateral recognition of the Palestinian state, because, keeping in mind last year’s attack on Israel by Hamas, it will "come as a reward to unprecedented terrorism and prevent any future peace process."
Read more
Biden gives instructions to begin dialogue with Russia over alleged anti-satellite weapon
"We've been closely monitoring this Russian activity, and we will continue to take it very seriously," the White House official added
Read more
Russian forces extend hand of surrender to trapped Ukrainian troops near Donetsk
Igor Kimakovsky said that that the Ukrainian side had earlier deployed a brigade of new recruits near Donetsk
Read more
Pope Francis’ visit Moscow, Kiev not being prepared at this point, Russian envoy says
Russian Ambassador to Vatican Ivan Soltanovsky said that good intentions of pontiff "raise no doubts"
Read more
Turkish president likens Israeli assault on Gaza to WWII Nazi atrocities
According to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his country and other Muslim countries are sparing no effort to draw the attention of the global community to Israel’s crimes against humanity
Read more
Ukrainian military says losing Avdeyevka is just ‘a matter of time’ — WP
The armed forces of Ukraine said partial withdrawal of troops from the city had already begun
Read more
Russia stands for stability in world's key regions — speaker
Valentina Matviyenko stressed that Russia realized its responsibility for maintaining peace and security at the global and regional levels
Read more
Journalist Carlson says Moscow subway ‘nicer’ than in US
Moscow subway has no graffiti, no smells and no drug addicts, the journalist said
Read more
Project of high-speed railroad connecting Moscow and St. Petersburg approved — Kremlin
"Details of the future document will be adjusted in the process," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Russian security official notes shifts in Afghanistan-based drug trafficking
Nikolay Patrushev pointed out that "the supplies of Afghan-made drugs along traditional routes are not diminishing"
Read more
Putin received report on Navalny’s death — Kremlin Spokesman
Previously, the Federal Penitentiary Service in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region reported that Alexey Navalny died in the penal colony after feeling sick shortly after the walk
Read more
Lukashenko supports idea of high-speed railroad to Minsk, Putin says
Russian President noted that organizing such connections overtime in direction of Ryazan, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Adler and Minsk, the capital of Belarus, is quite natural and feasible
Read more
Security guarantees needed for both Russia and Ukraine — Slovak PM
Robert Fico reiterated that he was against NATO membership for Ukraine
Read more
Federal Penitentiary Service reports Navalny’s death in prison
"All necessary resuscitation procedures have been carried out without any positive results. The ambulance crew pronounced the convict dead. The cause of death is being established," the statement said
Read more
Russia remains concerned by Ukraine’s NATO membership prospects — Putin
Russia was "constantly deceived about NATO’s non-expansion to the east," Russian President said
Read more
PREVIEW: 60th Munich security conference to open in Germany
Around 20 rallies and demonstrations are scheduled to take place in the city on Friday and Saturday
Read more
Putin regrets that Russia did not start active actions in Ukraine earlier
Russia tried for a long time to resolve the conflict peacefully and relied on the honesty of its opponents, the president said
Read more
Ukrainian attacks kill 150 civilians since start of 2024, Russian official says
Rodion Miroshnik added that "some 500 people have suffered wounds since January 1"
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian aircraft engine-, ammo-producing plants over past day
Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet near Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day
Read more
Many weapons supplied to Kiev end up in terrorists’ hands — Russia’s UN mission
The diplomat described the Kiev regime as a "corrupt black hole"
Read more
West targets Afghanistan in its geopolitical schemes — Russian security official
"The West planted a ticking time bomb by abandoning an enormous amount of weapons when it retreated [from Afghanistan]," Nikolay Patrushev added
Read more
Kiev displayed disregard to safe operation of civilian nuclear facilities — statement
"The Kiev regime continues its dangerous provocations against the Zaporozhye NPP and its satellite city of Energodar, where power plant personnel and their families live," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Media reports alleging 'Russia’s plans for nuclear weapons in space' US ploy — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov underlined that "it's clear that the White House, rightly or wrongly, is trying to push Congress to vote on the appropriations bill"
Read more
Press review: Russia open to Ukraine talks as West fuels fire and Israel, Hamas at impasse
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 15th
Read more
Putin praises T-90 tank as the best in world
The president noted that any hardware got outdated with time
Read more
Number of people wounded in recent Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod rises to 19
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov added that four people were sent to Moscow for treatment
Read more
Israeli troops take over hospital in Gaza Strip — TV channel
According to the media, Hamas representatives and hospital employees denied that armed formations used the hospital for military purposes
Read more
Defense firm delivers batch of T-80BVM tanks with extra protection to Russian troops
The upgraded tanks have received enhanced reactive armor and extra turret protection module, which was unveiled at the Army 2023 military forum
Read more
Part of Ukrainian battlegroup encircled near Donetsk, says DPR
The adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic added that the Ukrainian military is attempting to leave some positions and is sustaining casualties
Read more
Euroclear chief slams G7 proposal to use Russian frozen assets
Lieve Mostrey emphasized that such step would be "very close to an indirect seizure", which could have exactly the same effects on the markets as a direct seizing
Read more
Israeli army’s casualties reach 571 since conflict escalated
According to the report, the army’s death toll in the Gaza ground operation has risen to 233
Read more
Issue of German reparations to Poland closed — top diplomat
"The legal position is such that reparations cannot be received," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said
Read more
West brainwashes other countries with Zelensky 'peace formula' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat stressed that this formula was not worth a dime, and this was clear to everyone
Read more
US turns allies into unhappy pawns in neocolonial pursuit — Medvedev
According to the politician, revolutionary changes in geopolitics and the global economy mark the end of the era of a unipolar world order, making it clear that attempts by certain countries to establish a global monopoly are bound to fail
Read more
Ecuador to send delegation to Moscow for talks on banana supply problems — ministry
"In the coming days, a delegations of Ecuadorian officials will depart to Moscow in order to resolve difficulties that were identified six months ago, when the authorities of Ecuador were informed about phytosanitary problems related to bananas," the ministry said in a statement
Read more
Ukrainian army’s withdrawal from Avdeyevka is question of time, Ukrainian expert opines
The head of the Ukrainian Center for Military Legal Studies, Alexander Musienko said that the retreat of Ukrainian units is "the only scenario that can be implemented in order to save strength"
Read more
No health complaints from Navalny — local public monitoring commission
Chairman Danila Gontar added that representatives of the commission planned to visit the penal colony in late January but failed to secure a quorum
Read more
UN calls Russian space nuke reports 'media speculation'
Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric called on all member states to avoid an arms race in outer space
Read more
Air defense coalition created at meeting in Ramstein, Ukrainian Defense Ministry said
According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, 15 countries have joined the air defense coalition
Read more
Russian forces spot, begin hunt for Vampire MLRS crew that shelled Belgorod
According to the source, an operation is underway to eliminate it
Read more
White House claims new security threat related to Russia’s anti-satellite weapon project
"I'm limited by how much I can share about the specific nature of the threat. I can confirm that it is related to an anti-satellite capability that Russia is developing," US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said
Read more
Moscow to participate in project to build high-speed railroad to St. Petersburg — mayor
Earlier, Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said the project will require over $6.5 bln from the federal budget
Read more
IN BRIEF: Special op, preferable US president and 'our man' Blinken — Putin’s interview
Russian President also shared his impressions from the recent interview to US journalist Tucker Carlson
Read more
US leadership’s mistakes may lead to global catastrophe — Russian Security Council
Mikhail Popov said that, the only person in the US, who can issue a nuclear weapons launch order, is currently the US President, who is characterized as "elderly man with poor memory"
Read more
Putin updates national AI development strategy until 2030
According to the document, around 40 pages of various amendments and additions have been introduced into the document
Read more
EU not to extend agreement on gas transit from Russia via Ukraine
The agreement on transit of Russian gas through Ukrainian territory expires at the end of 2024
Read more
Russia ready to present evidence of US involvement in Il-76 crash to experts — diplomat
Performance data of the Patriot system that was used to shoot down the Russian plane give "grounds to suggest with a great degree of certainty that the crew of this particular air defense system included US citizens," Konstantin Gavrilov said
Read more
Putin sees theoretical possibility of Tucker Carlson’s arrest in US
At the same time, the Russian leader emphasized that it will be "hard to press this type of charges against Carlson"
Read more
Sahel countries band together, may create own currency — area expert
Head of the Peace and Security Department at the Community of Sahel-Saharan States Souley Hassane noted that this process could take years
Read more
Putin admits he was not fully satisfied by interview with Carlson
The Russian leader said he was preparing to give his response to pointed questions, asked in an aggressive manner, but his opponent has chosen the tactics of a patient listener
Read more
No point in NATO any longer — Putin
NATO is now only a tool of Washington's foreign policy, Russian President said
Read more
NATO disintegration is just a matter of time, says Politico
It is reported that the only real question the election will resolve for Europe’s security is the timing of NATO’s collapse
Read more
Russian troops capitalizing on success in Donetsk area, says DPR
Yan Gagin commented on the appointment of Alexander Syrsky as Ukraine’s new commander-in-chief "who absolutely has no regard for casualties, as if he pursues the task of destroying as many Ukrainians as possible"
Read more
Putin describes Ukraine as artificial state
"We have every reason to affirm that Ukraine is an artificial state that was shaped at Stalin's will," the Russian President said
Read more
There will be no sympathy for Nazis in Russia, says Putin
The President pointed out that anti-Russian-minded politicians in Ukraine grabbed power after the collapse of the Soviet Union "because they behaved brazenly and had support from abroad, primarily from the United States"
Read more
Six killed, twenty wounded: aftermath of Belgorod shelling attack
Following telemedical consultations, a decision was made to send four wounded individuals to Moscow for treatment
Read more
Lycavitos ship, attacked by Houthis, owned by Greek company — TV
The Greek television said that Ansar Allah claimed responsibility for the attack, which happened in the Gulf of Aden on Thursday afternoon
Read more
West violated human rights under pretext of counter-terrorism — Russia’s UN mission
Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maria Zabolotskaya recalled secret CIA prisons, including those in the European Union, as well as the brutal conditions and torture in prisons in Iraq and Afghanistan, "which the Western military put on film to brag to friends"
Read more
Russian forces strike Motor Sich aircraft engine factory in Zaporozhye
According to Vladimir Rogov, after the Russian troops struck the factory’s industrial site, Ukrainian security forces have been carrying out raids in the city
Read more
West uses terrorists to topple undesired governments — Russia’s UN mission
Accordig to Maria Zabolotskaya, terrorism is thriving and spreading in regions where significant foreign interference in internal affairs is taking place
Read more
US claims Russia plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space — ABC
"It is very concerning and very sensitive," broadcaster quoted one source as saying
Read more
Civilian agenda for Russian defense companies wide — Putin
The Russian president noted that he plans to discuss issues related to development of high-speed rail lines at the meeting
Read more
Russian troops rescue group of refugees from Avdeyevka, Donetsk official says
Earlier, the media reported that the situation in Avdeyevka had deteriorated significantly for Ukrainian troops
Read more
Russian, Iranian top security officials discuss security in Middle East, Central Asia
The press service of the Russian Security Council noted that in addition, "the practical implementation of the summit level agreements was considered"
Read more
Israel triggers humanitarian catastrophe for over 2 mln Palestinians — Russian official
The international situation has been aggravated to unprecedented levels due to the West’s desperate attempts to retain its global domination at all costs, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev stressed
Read more
Russia ready to built high-speed railroads — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that this is "a fundamentally different level of technologies and transport services, modern jobs and advance competences, new opportunities for citizens and our regions"
Read more
US financial aid to Kiev to delay inevitable peace solution — US journalist
"Lindsey Graham’s latest scheme is convincing Republicans that it’s somehow better to loan Zelensky $60 billion, rather than give it to him. Some are falling for this. But it’s fraudulent," Tucker Carlson said
Read more
FACTBOX: Key facts about latest series of explosions in Ukraine
A nationwide air raid alert was announced across Ukraine and remained in effect for more than two hours
Read more
Russia turns down Moldova’s extradition request for opposition figurehead Sor
Accordind to Viorel Tentiu, the head of the Interpol office in Moldova, Moscow said that Interpol should not interfere into "political, military, religious or ethnic affairs"
Read more
West ignores international law to punish disloyal partners — Russian envoy to US
Anatoly Antonov noted that a situation when a few countries feel entitled to dictate their will to others is "fundamentally wrong and inconsistent with prevailing tendencies"
Read more
Over 60% of Russians spend half of their salary on food — research
More than 96% of the survey participants drew attention to the rise in food prices
Read more
Putin says Carlson who opted for tactics of patient listener is "dangerous man"
Russian President explained that he imagined Carlson "would behave in an aggressive manner and would ask so-called sharp questions", but "surprisingly for a Western journalist, he was patient"
Read more
Ukraine reduced to 'global beggar' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed out that "Ukraine, which did inherit the richest industrial capacity from the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union, has turned into perhaps the poorest country"
Read more