MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The West is trying to "brainwash" the global majority countries trying to persuade them to join Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's "peace formula," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the conference entitled Euromaidan: Ukraine's Lost Decade.

"Now they are trying to brainwash by and large - I can't think of another word - all countries of the world majority, including those represented here. We are very glad to see you. They are trying to brainwash and drag you into supporting the still-born Zelensky 'peace formula'," Lavrov said.

He stressed that this formula was not worth a dime, and this was clear to everyone.

"When countries of the global South and global East are being lured to gatherings that are convened in a bid to press for this 'peace formula,' they are often told: 'Well, OK, we understand that you don't like it, we understand that you say that it's pointless to discuss anything without Russia. You'll just support food security and put your signature to just one clause.'"

"Those who say so are swindlers," Lavrov warned.

Zelensky 'peace formula'

Zelensky, while addressing the G20 summit in November 2022 by video link, put forward a so-called ten-point plan for achieving peace, which does not take into account Moscow’s stance. In particular, it implies the complete withdrawal of the Russian army to the 1991 borders and the return of control to Ukraine in the "exclusive economic zone" in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov later said that Kiev's statements about a peace settlement were made without taking into account the existing realities. Moscow sees no progress in the peace process around Ukraine and therefore will continue the special military operation.