Putin sees theoretical possibility of Tucker Carlson’s arrest in US

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the arrest of US journalist Tucker Carlson in the United States is theoretically possible, although it will be very hard to press any charges.

"[Wikileaks founder Julian] Assange remains in custody, and practically no one remembers him. Only his family and friends still keep raising the issue, and that’s all," the Russian leader said in an interview to journalist Pavel Zarubin, when asked whether Carlson may be arrested in his home country.

At the same time, the Russian leader emphasized that Assange was accused of divulging state secrets, and it will be "hard to press this type of charges against Carlson, because he had no relation to any secrets whatsoever."

"Nevertheless, apparently, everything is possible in present-day America," Putin added.