By restricting cooperation with China, US shoots itself in the foot — Putin

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. By restricting cooperation with China, the United States has been hurting itself, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

"Do Chinese businesses have small presence in the United States? Yes. The political decisions are such that they are trying to limit the cooperation with China. It is to your own detriment, Mr. Tucker, that you are limiting cooperation with China," Putin said.

"You are hurting yourself. It is a delicate matter and there are no silver bullet solutions," the Russian leader added.