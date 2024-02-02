Russia issues 334,000 more entry visas in 2023 than in 2022 — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia issued 846,000 entry visas to foreign citizens in 2023 compared to 512,000 the previous year, the Telegram channel of the Foreign Ministry's Consular Department states.

"In the midst of the lifting of the pandemic restrictions on cross-border transportation in most countries of the world, the demand for entry visas to Russia is also gradually recovering. 846,000 visas were issued in Russian embassies and consulates in 2023 (512,000 in 2022)," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, most of the visa requests came from Asian countries (45%). Foreign offices in Europe received 26% of applications, while Africa and the Middle East accounted for 16%. Additionally, 74% of Russian visas were requested for short-term tourist, private, and business trips, as well as for humanitarian collaboration. Another 14% of the applicants sought visas for education, while 9% needed them for work.