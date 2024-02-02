Production of body armor for special operation’s personnel up 10 times, Putin says

TULA, February 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has mentioned a significant increase in the production of body armor for Russian soldiers involved in the special military operation.

At a meeting with participants in the forum Everything for Victory! the head of state addressed the employees of the enterprises producing essentials for the special military operation.

"You not only guarantee high quality, you also guarantee quantity," Putin emphasized. For example, he mentioned the production of body armor.

"The production of body armor protection has been up 10 times," he said.

Putin added that the production of sets of uniforms had also grown by 2.5 times.

The production of "armored vehicles, other means of armed struggle, aviation and missile equipment, including high-accuracy equipment," has also increased many times over.