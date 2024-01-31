CEC reports 276 polling stations abroad prepared for Russia’s presidential election

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Two hundred seventy-six polling stations have been set up abroad for voting in the Russian presidential election, including seven in the city of Baikonur in Kazakhstan, Member of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Pavel Andreev said.

"Outside of Russia, 276 polling stations were set up in 143 foreign countries, including seven voting stations in the city of Baikonur," the official said.

He added that as of January 1, 2024, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the number of voters in these foreign countries amounted to 1,890,863, and 11,924 in Baikonur in Kazakhstan.

Andreev also noted that in exceptional cases, additional polling stations can be set up no later than five days before the first voting day, that is, before March 9, 2024.

The Federation Council, or upper house of Russia’s parliament, the Federal Assembly, formally designated March 17, 2024 as the date of the presidential election. In turn, the CEC decided that citizens will be able to cast their ballots during a three-day voting period on March 15-17, making this Russia’s first three-day presidential election.