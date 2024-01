MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. GDP growth in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2024 is expected to be more than 2.5%, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said in an interview with Expert magazine.

"In 2022, Armenia’s GDP grew by 12.6%, Kyrgyzstan’s - by 6.3%. All five countries have good GDP dynamics in 2023. The forecast for 2024 is also optimistic - over 2.5% for the entire union," he said.