Moscow to scrutinize Germany's plan for containing Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Moscow will closely study the plan being developed by Germany for containing Russia, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"The fact that Germany has embarked on the path of decisive confrontation with Russia is no secret. There is nothing new here in this respect. But, of course, given Berlin’s well-known mood, we will have to scrutinize this plan," he said, responding to a question related to the development of Germany’s plan for containing Russia.

Earlier, the DPA news agency, citing the head of the Bundeswehr's territorial command, Lieutenant-General Andre Bodemann, reported that German authorities would present by April an operational defense plan - the first since the end of the Cold War - which would spell out the mode of action by the security forces, organizations and industry.