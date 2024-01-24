Duma adopts appeal on French mercenaries aiding Kiev regime

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma has adopted an appeal to the French National Assembly regarding French mercenaries participating in the Kiev regime’s criminal actions.

"The deputies of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation appeal to their colleagues, the deputies of the National Assembly of the French Republic, regarding the data confirmed by the competent authorities and the independent media on the participation of French mercenaries in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine on the side of the Nazi regime in Kiev," the document reads.

Earlier, Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin reported that the chamber would consider such an appeal. Back then, he noted that mercenary activities were prohibited by French law.

Mercenaries on the neo-Nazis side

The MPs pointed to the fact that official Paris denies its mercenaries’ participation in the armed conflict in Ukraine, however, objective information on casualties in mercenary neo-Nazi units reliably says otherwise.

"Today we have to respond to ourselves, to our constituents: who are we dealing with when we talk about France and the French? With the ideological heirs of the legendary French President General de Gaulle, with the great-grandchildren of the heroic pilots of the Normandie-Niemen air regiment who crushed the Nazis together with our grandfathers and great-grandfathers, or with the supporters of the collaborator-criminal Marshal Petain and with the SS men of the Charlemagne division who unsuccessfully tried to defend their Hitlerite masters at the walls of the Reichstag in Berlin? For what do the French die on Ukrainian soil today?," the appeal reads.

The MP’s are disappointed that the French authorities, who had earlier along with Russia initiated a military and political detente across Europe, are currently prolonging the agony of the Nazi Kiev regime.

"The deputies of the State Duma believe it is fundamentally important to address the deputies of the National Assembly of the French Republic.

We believe that the successful fulfillment of the objectives of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine will create the prerequisites for the construction of a new security architecture on our continent that will serve everyone without exception while respecting the full equality of all countries and peoples," the appeal points out.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian Armed Forces had launched a precision strike on a temporary deployment point of foreign militants in Kharkov, where the majority of the mercenaries were French.

More than 60 militants were killed and over 20 wounded in the strike. After that, the French ambassador to Moscow, Pierre Levy, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was told that official Paris bore full responsibility for the deaths of the French.