Russian forces carry out group strike on Ukraine’s ammunition production facilities

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian forces have carried out a high-precision group strike on Ukraine’s ammunition production facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

"This morning, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike using high-precision, long-range air-and ground-launched weapons against Ukrainian defense facilities producing rockets, rocket components and ammunition, as well as explosives. The goal of the strike has been accomplished. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Kupyansk area

"Units of Battlegroup West, aircraft crews and artillery forces repelled six attacks by assault teams from the 32nd, 66th and 81st mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near Sinkovka and Tabayevka in the Kharkov Region and Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Ukraine lost up to 45 troops, two motor vehicles and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.

Krasny Liman area

"Units of the battlegroup Center, backed by artillery, have improved their frontline positions. During the past day, four attacks by assault groups of the 63rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and the 5th brigade of Ukraine’s National Guard were repelled near the settlements of Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, as well as the Serebryansky forestry," the ministry said.

Ukraine’s daily losses amounted to more than 220 soldiers, a tank, four cars and two D-20 artillery guns.

Donetsk area

The enemy’s losses amounted to more than 200 personnel as killed and wounded, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, a D-30 howitzer and an Anklav-N electronic warfare system.

In the Donetsk area, units of the battlegroup South, helped by aviation and artillery, inflicted damage on personnel and hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 28th, 58th and 93rd mechanized brigades, 81st airmobile brigade and 5th assault brigade near the settlements of Kurdyumovka, Grigorovka and Andreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

South Donetsk area

"Units of the battlegroup East inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army’s 79th airborne brigade near the settlement of Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the South Donetsk area over the past day amounted to more than 105 personnel, seven motor vehicles and an Akatsiya motorized artillery system.

Zaporozhye area

"Russian forces, acting in coordination with aircraft crews and artillery units, hit troops and equipment of the 65th and 118th mechanized brigades and the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Rabotino, Nesteryanka and Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy lost up to 55 troops, three pickup trucks and a D-30 howitzer," the ministry said.

Kherson area

As a result of combined strikes on Ukrainian army units on the western bank of the Dnieper, the enemy lost up to 50 servicemen, two motor vehicles and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units.

Air Force and air defenses

"Operational-tactical aviation, drones, rocket forces and artillery units attached to Russian battlegroups struck the command outpost of Ukraine’s Liman operational-tactical group, manpower and equipment in 147 areas," the ministry said.

Air defense systems destroyed 56 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near the settlements of Kuzemovka, Nyrkovo, and Verkhnekamenka in the Lugansk People’s Republic; Belogorovka, Kleshcheyevka, Terny, and Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic; Grozovoye in the Zaporozhye Region; Vinogradnoye in the Kherson Region; as well as a HIMARS MLRS projectile.

Tally of destroyed equipment

Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 568 Ukrainian warplanes, 265 helicopters, 11,089 unmanned aerial vehicles, 451 surface-to-air missile systems, 14,743 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,205 multiple launch rocket systems, 7,830 field artillery guns and mortars and 17,751 special military motor vehicles.