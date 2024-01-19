Two Ukrainian UAVs destroyed over Bryansk region — governor

BRYANSK, January 19. /TASS/. Russia’s air defense forces have shot down two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz has said in his Telegram channel.

"An attempt by the Kiev regime to commit a terrorist attack with fixed wing UAVs was thwarted. Two Ukrainian drones were destroyed by the air defense forces of the Russian Defense Ministry on duty over Pogar and Unecha districts," Bogomaz wrote.

Emergency response services are working on the spot, the governor added.

Earlier on Friday, Russia’s electronic warfare units suppressed an Ukrainian drone over the region. Ammunition was dropped on an oil depot causing fire. There were no immediate reports of casualties. A fire-fighting train was commissioned to help extinguish the fuel tanks.