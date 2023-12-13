Russian diplomat describes Zelenshy’s visit to US as empty

WASHINGTON, December 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to the United States has proved to be void, as he failed to persuade the US authorities that Ukraine is more important than US’ own security, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"Zelensky’s trip turned to be completely lacking of substance. An empty attempt to show that Ukraine is more important than U.S. security proved to be a failure. Everyone is tired of the Kievan beggarman," he said.

According to the Russian ambassador, further anti-Russian sanctions and weapons supplies will be of no help to Kiev. "The anti-Russian steps taken today - including new sanctions and yet another batch of armaments - is just a shot to put a good face on a bad game. Nothing can help Zelensky anymore. But the Americans are risking to be stuck ever deeper in a swamp that is the Ukrainian conflict," he said, adding that no restrictions are ever capable of changing Russia’s foreign policy priorities.

Zelensky is currently on a visit to the United States. On Tuesday, he visited the US Congress and held talks with Biden.