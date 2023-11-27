Russia has strong evidence US supplies toxic chemicals to Ukraine

THE HAGUE, November 27. /TASS/. Russia has indisputable evidence that the US and its allies supply toxic chemicals to Ukraine, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Kirill Lysogorsky has said.

"We have indisputable evidence at our disposal of the involvement of the United States and its Euro-Atlantic allies in supplying to Ukraine toxic chemicals, as well as means of their delivery," said Lysogorsky, who leads the Russian delegation to the 28th session of the Conference of the OPCW States Parties.

"Such toxic chemicals are being transferred to the Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries fighting on the side of the Kiev regime," he stated.

"Also, there has been proof of the use of toxic chemicals and psychotropic substances by agents of the Kiev regime's special services against the officials of the new territorial entities that have become part of Russia," he stated.

According to Lysogorsky, the United States and its associates were trying to oust Russia from the OPCW Executive Council. As part of this process, he continued, an anti-Russian lobby of 18 states subordinate to the military and political interests of NATO and the EU had been created in the OPCW's East European Group on orders from Washington and Brussels, and Lithuania had applied for participation in the Executive Council.

"That country has no chemical industry of its own, so it is unable to contribute any added value to coping with the OPCW's tasks. On the contrary, it will be weakening the organization," the chief Russian delegate said.

"In the final count, what is happening looks more like a farce than constructive work for the goals of the Chemical Weapons Convention. Therefore, it would be reasonable for Lithuania to withdraw its bid in order to make the conference more effective," Lysogorsky said.