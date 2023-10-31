Kremlin brands West’s actions towards Russia as 'quasi-war'

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The restrictions that exist against companies from unfriendly countries that left Russia were prompted by the "quasi-war" the collective West launched against Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Russia remains an open country; it remains interested in [foreign investment]. Russia is still ready to create comfortable conditions for foreign companies to work here, and those companies that operate here can confirm this. But considering the quasi-war the collective West is waging against Russia, including the economic war, of course, a special policy applies to the Western companies that withdraw from here under pressure from their governments," Peskov said.

He reiterated that "Russia is a country that remains open to foreign investment."

"Perhaps someone would say that now this sounds a bit contradictory. Not at all. Many niches that were vacated here after the departure of some companies are being occupied by other companies. If companies from some countries leave, companies from other countries show a greater interest," the presidential press secretary concluded.