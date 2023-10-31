One civilian killed, four injured in Kiev forces’ shelling of Kherson region

GENICHESK, October 31. /TASS/. One civilian was killed, four more got injured in the Ukrainian armed forces’ shelling attacks on the Kherson Region’s left bank, a spokesman for the regional operational services told reporters.

"As the result of the shelling along the route between the settlements of Noviye Lageri and Korsunka one civilian was killed," he said. According to him, residents of the settlements of Alyoshki, Noviye Lageri and Novaya Kakhovka were wounded.

Vladimir Vasilenko, spokesman for the Kherson Region governor, told TASS that two female civilians with mine blast injuries and shrapnel wounds received in the Ukrainian shelling had been rushed to a hospital. Two men who were injured during the artillery shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces were also taken to a hospital.

According to the spokesman, on Monday the Ukrainian armed forces fired 7 shells from cannon artillery at Dnipryany, 11 at Krynki, 10 at Alyoshki, 6 at Sagi, 6 at Noviye Lageri, 5 at Novaya Zburyevka, 9 at Cossack Camps and 12 at Korsunka.

"During the night, the Kiev regime continued shelling civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Staraya Zburyevka, Peschanovka, Krynki, Podstepnoye, Golaya Prystan, firing a total of 36 shells from cannon artillery," the spokesman said.