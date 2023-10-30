Russian Embassy in Cuba condemns Havana costume contest featuring Hitler

HAVANA, October 30. / TASS /. The Russian Embassy in Cuba strongly condemned and called it shameful that a reveler wore a Nazi uniform at a costume party in a Havana club, the diplomatic mission said in its corresponding statement posted on its Telegram channel.

"According to local media, on Saturday night, October 28, a Halloween party was held at the cultural center in the Cuban capital, which included a costume contest. A person dressed as Nazi Germany's leader Adolf Hitler won the award. On the part of the Russian Embassy in Cuba, we strongly reject and condemn this shameful act, which normalizes the figure responsible for the deaths of millions of people. Our country paid a very high price in the fight against the evil of Nazism: a total of 27 million Soviet citizens, most of them civilians, died on battlefields due to hunger and disease, and under constant bombardment from the Nazis during the Great Patriotic War," the statement said. "We appreciate the response of the Cuban public, as well as the timely measures taken by the authorities, and we are confident that such regrettable incidents will never be repeated on Cuban soil, whose inhabitants share the high values of the fight against Nazism and racism."

Earlier the local media Cubadebate reported that the Maxim Rock cultural center in Havana was closed during the investigation into the incident at the Halloween party, where a participant dressed as a member of the Nazi German military (according to another version, the participant was impersonating Adolf Hitler) won first prize in the costume contest. The media published a photo from the event, which shows a young man on the stage raising his hand in the traditional Nazi greeting. The news caused a mixed reaction on social networks.