Russian ambassador summoned to Israeli FMA over Hamas delegation’s visit to Moscow

TEL AVIV, October 29. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktotov was summoned to the Israeli foreign ministry on Sunday following the visit by a Hamas delegation to Moscow.

"Deputy Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Simona Halperin explained to the ambassador that Israel is taking seriously the lack of Moscow’s clear and unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist organization Hamas, as well as Russia’s actions in international organizations," the Israeli foreign ministry said.