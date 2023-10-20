Russia calls to immediately stop supporting Kiev regime — Lavrov

MOSCOW. October 20. /TASS/. Russia calls on the countries that provide aid to Ukraine to stop feeding the Kiev regime and to start negotiating with consideration of the current reality, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Russian TV.

"I can only reaffirm our assessments, which say that it is necessary to immediately stop feeding the Kiev regime and to begin negotiating with consideration of the reality on the ground and the core interests of the Russian Federation, outlined at the beginning of the special military operation," he said.

Meanwhile, Lavrov underscored that the US shipment of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine are futile attempts that only prolong the agony of the Kiev regime.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on this in Beijing in detail; he made many statements regarding the futility of these attempts that will only prolong the agony of the [Kiev] regime, despite the West tries to keep it afloat at any cost," the Minister explained.

Last Tuesday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed the ATACMS missiles being used by Ukrainian forces. On the same day, the White House announced that the US administration shipped ATACMS missiles with range of 165 km to Kiev.