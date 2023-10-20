{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

DPR reports Kiev’s use of poison gas near Donetsk, Artyomovsk

Yan Gagin explained that servicemen noticed specific odor shortly before experiencing shortness of breath, nausea, dizziness and eye pain

DONETSK, October 20. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine are using a poisonous gas near the DPR cities of Donetsk and Artyomovsk, Yan Gagin, a military analyst and an adviser to the DPR head, has told TASS.

"Kiev continues to use chemical weapons. Over the past few days, the adversary attacked our positions near Donetsk and Artyomovsk with chemical-laden projectiles. In those particular cases, symptoms of poisoning were more prominent, they were noticeably more serious and developed faster," the adviser said, adding that the majority of these projectiles were delivered by drones.

He explained that servicemen noticed specific odor shortly before experiencing shortness of breath, nausea, dizziness and eye pain.

"Evidently, they are using chloropicrin, which causes strong discomfort at particular temperatures, and may even become a serious health threat," Gagin added.

In late September, Gagin informed TASS that Kiev troops had used chemical agents to attack Russian positions near Gorlovka. The chief of the Tsar Wolves military research center told TASS in late May that Ukrainian troops had used chemical munitions in an attack on Russian positions in the Zaporozhye area.

Previously, Russian Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Commander Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said that Russia is particularly concerned that, since 2001, the US has been blocking all international initiatives on BWC verification. The US and Ukraine omit the biological laboratories’ operation in their annual Convention implementation within the trust-building measures, despite these laboratories’ obvious military-biological nature. Kirillov noted that, since 2010, an incidence spike of brucellosis, Congo-Crimean fever, West Nile fever and African swine plague was registered on Russian territories bordering Ukraine.

Military operation in Ukraine
Russia attracts huge number of tourists despite campaign against it — embassy in US
The Russian diplomats pointed out that there was no truth in words about the alleged insecurity of Americans traveling to Russia and that it "has always been famous for its hospitality and cordiality"
Read more
US hegemony under threat due to conflicts in Europe, Middle East — KCNA
"The external influence and positions of the current US administration are increasingly falling due to new contradictions and discord between major powers and allies," the Korean Central News Agency reports
Read more
Israel turning Gaza City into Hiroshima ‘with no nuclear weapons used’ – Hersh’s source
According to the interlocutor of the American journalist, Israeli forces can use American guided bombs during a ground operation, which can penetrate to a depth of 30-50 m before exploding, which will make it possible to destroy the underground weapons production facilities of the radical Hamas movement
Read more
Pentagon official says drones attacked US base in Syria — Fox News
The US defense official didn’t tell Fox News who was behind the attack either
Read more
North Korea threatens US with preemptive nuclear strike — KCNA
The agency’s commentary comes as a response to the US decision to deploy a B-52 nuclear strategic bomber and a fifth-generation F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jet to the south of the Korean Peninsula
Read more
Greek Orthodox Church of Jerusalem condemns Israeli strike on its church in Gaza
The Greek Orthodox Church of Jerusalem has called the bombing of its parish in the Gaza Strip a "war crime"
Read more
Israel to destroy Hamas, do everything possible to bring back hostages — Defense Ministry
This was stated by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to his German counterpart Boris Pistorius after arriving in Tel Aviv
Read more
Venezuela's president calls for new phase of relations with US
"I would like to say that today there is total agreement in the world on the need to lift all criminal sanctions. Venezuela has the right to freedom of economy and trade," Nicolas Maduro underlined
Read more
Ukrainian parliament passes first reading of bill outlawing Ukrainian Orthodox Church
A total of 267 MPs supported the bill
Read more
Russia, China trying to get on the same page on Middle East escalation — senior diplomat
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the parties spoke "in favor of seeing an early cessation to hostilities, preventing the conflict from escalating, solving urgent humanitarian issues, including emergency aid to the affected population and the release of hostages"
Read more
Russia glad to see China’s success in implementing Belt and Road Initiative — Putin
Putin wished Chinese leader Xi Jinping and all participants in the initiative every success in the implementation of their plans
Read more
Brazil’s draft UN Security Council resolution contains no call for immediate ceasefire
Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky added that Russia suggested two amendments to the resolution in that regard
Read more
Strike on Gaza hospital could have been avoided if UNSC had passed Russian proposal — MFA
Read more
Fair global trade impossible without changing West’s status quo — Russian PM
Moscow needs to identify further area of foreign trade development in the current conditions and trends that can be used to make the progress as comfortable as possible and efficient for everyone, Mikhail Mishustin noted
Read more
Boeing 737 makes emergency landing in Novosibirsk on one engine
There were 165 passengers on board the plane
Read more
Hamas vows to provide proof that Israel struck hospital in Gaza Strip
According to the spokesman, Israel struck the hospital with guided missiles hours after the country's General Security Service contacted the hospital's management several times and threatened to blow it up
Read more
Russia strengthening western border in response to US missile supplies to Kiev
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu noted that apart from weapons, NATO countries were also providing the Ukrainian armed forces with intelligence, training Ukrainian troops and sending mercenaries and advisers to the country
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian stronghold near Artyomovsk
"Crews of Nona self-propelled guns marched to firing positions and hit the stronghold and neutralized Ukrainian militants," the Russian defense ministry said
Read more
Two killed, dozens injured in Israel’s bombing of Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza
There is a child among the dead
Read more
US destroyer intercepts missiles fired by Houthi militants potentially targeting Israel
The destroyer shot down missiles in the northern Red Sea, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said
Read more
Pakistani, Russian interests coincide in many spheres — Pakistan's acting PM
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also called cooperation with Russia constructive, pointing out the importance of the two countries working together in the fight against terrorism
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
Washington sends about 20 long-range missiles to Kiev — NYT
According to the newspaper, a secret decision was made to deliver them, "out of concern that they could be attacked by Russia as they were shipped into the country"
Read more
US servicemen injured in drone attack at At-Tanf military base in Syria
The ‘Islamic Resistance in Iraq’ movement, which includes Shia militants who previously fought against Islamic State terrorists, took responsibility for the attack
Read more
Nigerien rebels claim that deposed president tried to escape but failed — AFP
It is reported that the escape attempt "failed", while its "main perpetrators and several accomplices" were arrested
Read more
ATACMS missiles transferred to Kiev not effective against tanks — Forbes
As US army major James Hutton explained, each grenade breaks up into a large number of high-velocity steel fragments that are effective against targets such as truck tires, missile rounds, thin-skinned vehicles and radar antennas
Read more
Putin visits command post of Russian armed forces in Rostov-on-Don
Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov briefed the Russian president about the current situation in the special operation zone
Read more
Dozens may be trapped under rubble of Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza, bombed by Israel
This was reported on Friday by the Naftemporiki newspaper, citing sources in Gaza
Read more
Palestinian government works to open Rafah crossing very soon — ambassador to Russia
Earlier, in a telephone conversation, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US President Joe Biden agreed on the supply of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip
Read more
Press review: Hospital attack fuels more Mideast fury and Russia backs China’s BRI project
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 19th
Read more
Russian air defenses down Su-25 attack plane, Mi-8 combat helicopter in Ukraine operation
Russian forces repulsed six Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, killing and wounding over 235 enemy troops in the past day
Read more
Russia to deliver 27 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip
According to the statement, the humanitarian cargo includes food, namely, flour, sugar, rice and pasta to be handed over to Egypt’s Red Crescent Society for delivery to the Gaza Strip
Read more
US military base in Iraq shelled with Grad multiple launch rocket system
Several rockets exploded at the base
Read more
Russia ready to discuss Turkey’s idea about guarantors for Israel, Palestine — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, the initiative is clearly driven by the intention to de-escalate things and bring the situation back to normal
Read more
Egypt tells EU it will send Palestinians to Europe in case of mass influx — FT
According to an EU official, "the Egyptians are really, really angry" at Brussels for trying to force Cairo to accept refugees from Gaza
Read more
Head of Chechnya calls on Israel to think twice before escalating conflict with Palestine
According to Ramzan Kadyrov, Israel has taken too much license and is "threatening to wipe an entire people off the map"
Read more
Israeli military given green light to enter Gaza — economy minister
Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat said the military will take action when it is ready
Read more
Russian forces thwart attempted rotation of Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk area
"The enemy retreated sustaining losses," the battlegroup’s spokesman Oleg Chekhov said
Read more
Putin arrives to One Belt - One Road forum’s opening ceremony
He participated in a joint photo session for delegation heads
Read more
US trying to quiet guilty conscience with visits to Israel — Russian envoy
"US emissaries are trying to atone for their mistakes and blunders by displaying this undying support for Israel," Anatoly Viktorov underlined
Read more
Putin orders permanent patrolling of Black Sea airspace by 'Kinzhal'-armed planes
The Russian leader specified that "these systems have range of over 1,000 km and speed of up to Mach 9"
Read more
Conflict in Israel, Palestine may grow into full-scale war — Medvedev
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council noted that the horrible consequences of this confrontation and numerous casualties and damage are reported every day
Read more
About 12,000 US troops to be stationed in east Mediterranean — report
The aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower has also been sent to the Middle East, with 5,000 military personnel onboard, along with three accompanying ships carrying around 1,000 US military personnel
Read more
Pentagon claims that ATACMS missiles handed over to Ukraine for use on its territory
The department did not disclose the number of missiles transferred by Washington
Read more
If US stops aid to Ukraine, tensions in Asia-Pacific, Middle East will follow — Biden
The US President stated this in a televised address to the nation
Read more
Russian-North Korean relations reach strategic level — Lavrov
Lavrov, who is visiting North Korea, said at the beginning of talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui
Read more
FSB nabs Ukrainian saboteur in Zaporozhye area plotting attack on Russian military column
The man was apprehended before he had the time to detonate the explosive
Read more
Putin reaffirms readiness to fulfill agreements with Kim Jong Un — Lavrov
Read more
IDF probe confirms Islamic Jihad’s responsibility for lethal attack on Gaza City hospital
Daniel Hagari stated that if the Gaza hospital had actually been hit by an Israeli missile, the weapon would have left a crater on the scene and also would have caused considerable damage to nearby buildings
Read more
Israeli Defense Forces deliver new strikes on Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon
It is reported that IDF fighters struck three terrorists who were trying to launch anti-tank missiles towards Israel
Read more
US masterminded attack on Gaza hospital, Iranian news agency says
According to the media, the Americans allegedly developed a plan to carry out a "powerful lethal strike" against a certain facility in Gaza that was supposed to be crowded with people
Read more
North Korea ready to put into practice agreements reached by Putin, Kim
Read more
Relations with Russia remain priority of Mongolia's foreign policy — Mongolian president
"In the hard times of war and in the years of peaceful creation in the era of socialism, we helped each other and we should always remember this," Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh stressed
Read more
US veto on Brazil-drafted Middle East resolution complete hypocrisy — Russian envoy
According to Vasily Nebenzya, Washington was "counting on twisting a number of arms to ensure the draft did not to pass without having to veto"
Read more
PREVIEW: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to pay visit to North Korea
Apparently, Lavrov will inform North Korean partners about outcomes of Beijing meetings. However, Putin’s possible visit to North Korea is expected to be in the focus
Read more
Competing as neutrals 'a disgrace,' says Russian sports official
"Sometimes we are accused of doing something wrong, or our athletes are dressed in white uniforms, without the anthem, without fans," Irina Viner said
Read more
Kim Jong Un, Lavrov discuss north Korea, Russia’s response to global situation — KCNA
The talks were reported to have “taken place in a friendly and amicable atmosphere”
Read more
Russian forces repulse Ukrainian attack near Orekhov in Zaporozhye area
The Ukrainian military attacked by small groups supported by NATO-supplied armor
Read more
Possible US-Israeli attack on Iran risks triggering global crisis, Turkish expert says
Expert on international security issues and professor at Turkey's Baskent University Hasan Unal emphasized the need to distinguish between the US and NATO in the situation of a potential conflict with Iran
Read more
MFA sees consequences from US veto on UNSC resolution on Mideast conflict as ‘disastrous’
Read more
PREVIEW: Putin, Xi Jinping to hold negotiations in Beijing
The meeting will be held on the sidelines of the third One Belt - One Road international forum
Read more
Putin dismisses chatter about Russia 'losing the war' in Ukraine
"If the war is lost, what are we talking about? What are the ATACMS for? Ask them this question. Frankly, hilarious," the Russian president said
Read more
Yandex’s clout grows with assist from EU
According to OC Android website statistics, Yandex is among the top five most popular search engines in Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, Denmark, and certain other countries
Read more
HAMAS claims it controls situation in Gaza, ready for protracted war with Israel
The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades believe that the situation in Israel is "the worst over the past 75 years," and even the US support will not help it
Read more
Top Russian, North Korean diplomats discuss exchanges in economy, culture, science — radio
Sergey Lavrov and Choe Son Hui also discussed the development of bilateral relations “as required by the new era”
Read more
Kazakhstan does not ban export to Russia due to sanctions — Ministry
Trade relations between Kazakhstan and Russia are regulated in full compliance with provisions of the Agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union, the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration noted
Read more
Russian troops in Syria destroy facilities where terrorists stored MLRS munitions
Over the past 24 hours, two violations of deconfliction protocols by the US-led coalition have been reported in Syria
Read more
US weapons shipped to Afghanistan, Ukraine now killing people in Israel — Medvedev
The politician pointed to the fact that the US Congress, "with ostentatious indignation," is demanding an "urgent investigation" into where Hamas got these weapons and is "rushing to accuse Iran, Syria, Russia - anyone but themselves - of illegal [arms] deliveries"
Read more
Zelensky to agree to peace talks, top Danish diplomat says in call with Russian pranksters
Lars Loekke Rasmussen noted that Ukraine was the largest country in Europe, and, should it suddenly become an EU member state, that would have huge consequences
Read more
Biden says he will request more aid to Ukraine, Israel on October 20
In his address to the nation, the US President said that if Washington stopped its assistance to these countries, it would jeopardize US security and its status as “a partner with which other countries want to work”
Read more
Putin holds informal meeting with Kazakh, Uzbek counterparts — Kremlin spokesman
The Russian leader’s program includes a series of bilateral meetings on the One Belt One Road forum’s margins
Read more
Head of Gaza security forces with family killed when Israeli shell hits his home
Hamas has issued a statement on the general's death, indicating that "the deliberate killing of leaders will not prevent the security forces from continuing to act professionally, and the movement, from continuing to resist aggression"
Read more
US Navy ship USS Carney transits Suez Canal
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney is deployed to the Middle East to help ensure maritime security and stability in regional waters, the press service of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet stated
Read more
Undersea telecoms link between Sweden and Estonia sustained same damage as Balticconnector
According to the SVT TV channel, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson expects to receive concrete results of the investigation within the next few days
Read more
Military wing of Hamas fires 30 rockets at settlements in northern Israel
There were no statements from the Israeli command about the Palestinian attack
Read more
Russia-China trade reaches $200 bln, is set to exceed that amount in 2023 — Putin
The Russian leader emphasized that it was a very good progress of the initiative China launched a decade ago to intensify cooperation between countries that constituted the ancient Silk Road
Read more
Reporter gets piece of French-made missile used to attack fleet HQ in Sevastopol as gift
On September 22, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol
Read more
Moldovan parliament fails to dismiss Dorin Recean’s government
The chairman of the legislative body, Igor Grosu, said that "the government enjoys the support of parliament"
Read more
Biden ineligible to be elected US president if born in Israel — Russian diplomat
During a visit to Tel Aviv, the US president said that he was born in Israel, but according to open sources Biden was born on November 20, 1942 in Pennsylvania in the US
Read more
US deceives others by describing aid to Ukraine as ‘fight for democracy’ — diplomat
The comment by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova was a response to US President Joe Biden's address to the nation, in which he described his country's military assistance to Ukraine as a "reasonable investment" that "will bring dividends to American security for generations"
Read more
Egypt prepares to open Rafah border crossing with Gaza early on October 20 — CNN
The Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow, Abdel Hafez Nofal, reported that his government is working to ensure that Rafah opens “tomorrow or the day after tomorrow”
Read more
Biden claims that US not seeking military confrontation with Russia in Ukraine
In his address to the nation on Thursday to defend additional military aid to Ukraine and Israel, Biden claimed that if Russia attacks a NATO ally, the United States "will defend every inch of NATO"
Read more
Biden pledges to continue aid to Kiev, describes it as matter of US national security
The US president stated this in a televised address to the nation
Read more
Russian-North Korean friendly relations grow strong — Kim Jong Un
Read more
Kim Jong Un can count on Putin to keep his word on agreements — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister said that the tenth meeting of the intergovernmental commission on cooperation in trade, economics, science and technology is planned to be held in Pyongyang in November
Read more
Hamas counted on support from Hezbollah and PLO, Hersh quotes source as saying
According to a source from an American journalist, the raid was planned for two years, but ultimately failed
Read more
Russia’s Sukhoi-27 prevent British planes from violating state border over Black Sea
As the Russian fighter jets approached, the foreign warplanes performed a U-turn away from Russia’s state border
Read more
Ukrainian troops shell DPR 36 times in past day, civilian injured
In the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk, a residential building was damaged, as well as one civil infrastructure facility
Read more
Lavrov recommends Russian tourists to vacation in North Korea
The top Russian diplomat held a meeting with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui
Read more
Russia can do without Western intermediaries in trade — PM
Mikhail Mishustin is also confident in ensuring access to international market on the basis of the domestic trade infrastructure or "the one created together with partners"
Read more
Russia and China sign largest contract for grain supply
Leader of the New Overland Grain Corridor initiative Karen Ovsepyannoted that this initiative will help normalize the export structure within the Belt and Road framework
Read more
Crime investigation into damage to Balticconnector gas pipeline completed — Finnish police
The probe into the circumstances of the damage to the gas pipeline is ongoing
Read more
Putin, Xi begin bilateral talks in Beijing
Negotiations began in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square
Read more
Kazakhstan stops supplying 106 product descriptions to Russia due to sanctions
"These are the defense goods. For example, drones, internal components, specialized electronics, chips, and the like products," Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev elaborated
Read more
FACTBOX: Russian-Chinese economic relations
Read more
Two fixed-wing drones shot down in Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine
According to preliminary information, there is no destruction or casualties
Read more
Russia, UAE request urgent Security Council meeting over Gaza blast on October 18
"Russia and the United Arab Emirates requested to hold an urgent UN Security Council meeting in the morning hours of Wednesday," Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
Putin approves denunciation of CE convention on protection of national minorities
The denunciation of the Convention in the current political situation fully meets Russia’s interests, the accompanying memos say
Read more
About 1,000 Russians, their family members stranded in southern Gaza – Russian diplomat
Russia's permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya noted that over 2 million residents of the region remain without water, food, medical care, fuel and electricity
Read more
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian military hardware depot in Kherson area
It is reported that Russian forces also wiped out a Ukrainian army position and a 120mm mortar with its crew and ammunition in the island zone in the Kakhovka direction
Read more