DONETSK, October 19. /TASS/. Russian artillery repulsed a Ukrainian army attack near the town of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Zaporozhye Region Senator Dmitry Rogozin told TASS on Thursday.

"The attack in the Orekhov-Pologi direction began in the morning. The enemy was stopped and dispersed by artillery fire," the senator said.

The Ukrainian military attacked by small groups supported by NATO-supplied armor. Several Ukrainian soldiers from among mobilized citizens were captured, Rogozin said.