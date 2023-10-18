Missile shot down in Kara-Koba neighborhood of Sevastopol, no one injured

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. /TASS/. A missile is reported to have been downed in the Kara-Koba neighborhood of Sevastopol, causing no casualties or damage to infrastructure, the city's governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said.

"A missile was reportedly shot down in the Kara-Koba area. The warhead exploded on a field. Nobody was injured. There is no damage to infrastructure, either," he said.

No fire occurred at the scene. All emergency response squads are back to base, but stay on guard.

Sevastopol is the main base of the Black Sea Fleet. The city periodically comes under Ukrainian attacks. On September 22, Kiev’s forces launched a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet. No civilians were harmed. The Russian Defense Ministry later said the air defense system shot down five missiles during the attack. Shortly afterward, Razvozhayev issued orders to enhance the air attack warning system.