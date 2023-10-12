{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Moscow interested in constructive development of ties with Bishkek — Putin

The Russian head of state noted that Sadyr Japarov’s work is directed at "developing the Russian-Kyrgyz strategic partnership and alliance"

BISHKEK, October 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that Russia is planning on the constructive fostering of relations with Kyrgyzstan.

Bestowing the Order of Honor on Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, the Russian leader noted his colleague’s great attention to the development of interaction between Moscow and Bishkek. "You can count on the equally constructive and interested stance, the same engaged approach by the Russian side," Putin vowed.

The Russian head of state noted that Japarov’s work is directed at "developing the Russian-Kyrgyz strategic partnership and alliance" and he "consistently advocates the strengthening of the Russian-Kyrgyz ties."

Congratulating him on the award, the Russian leader wished his Kyrgyz counterpart "continued successful statesmanship."

