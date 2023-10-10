Putin calls on all sides of conflict in Israel to minimize damage to civilians

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. All sides in the conflict in Israel should strive to reduce damage to civilians to zero, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

"In any event, no matter what happens there, I know that both your position, distinguished Mr. Prime Minister, and our position is that the damage to the civilian population should be minimized and reduced to zero. And we call on all conflicting sides to do so," Putin said.

He suggested discussing this and other issues during the talks.

"After a delegation-level meeting, a one-on-one conversation over lunch is planned, so there will be an opportunity to discuss everything in detail," the president said.