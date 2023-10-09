Kremlin says up to Ukrainians to determine fate of current Kiev regime

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. It’s up to Ukrainians to decide whether a presidential election should be held in their country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The people of Ukraine should decide what to do with their regime," Peskov told reporters as he said that the Kiev regime had clearly inflicted great harm on the Ukrainian nation. "It’s their choice, not our affair. We have our own country and our own goals, and we are working to achieve those," he added.

On July 27, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) extended martial law in the country for another 90 days. The country was scheduled to hold parliamentary elections on October 29 with a presidential vote being slated for next spring.