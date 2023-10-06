Russia requests UNSC meeting on Ukraine for October 13, mission to UN says

UNITED NATIONS, October 6. /TASS/. Moscow has requested a UN Security Council meeting on Western weapons supplies to Ukraine for October 13, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky wrote on Telegram.

"Next week, the UN Security Council will have to once again dive deep into the Ukraine issue," he noted. "The Ukrainians and their Western supporters requested a meeting on a missile strike on the Groza village in the Kharkov Region. It has been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. New York time (2:00 p.m. GMT) on Monday, October 9. Since we never allow the Westerners to freely promote their narratives at the UN platform, we immediately requested a meeting on Western weapons supplies to Ukraine, which will take place at 3:00 p.m. New York Time (7:00 p.m. GMT) on Friday, October 13," he specified.