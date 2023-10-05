Putin spends more than 3 1/2 hours to speak, take questions at Valdai Club meeting

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The Valdai International Discussion Club meeting attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin lasted 3 hours and 41 minutes.

This is almost as long as the 3 hours 39 minutes a year earlier and slightly less than the record 3 hours 43 minutes in 2021. Before that, Putin's appearances at Valdai club discussions usually lasted 2 1/2 to 3 hours.

The 20th anniversary meeting was held under the slogan Fair Multipolarity: How to Ensure Security and Development for Everyone. At the beginning of the plenary session, Putin traditionally delivered his keynote speech, which took just over half an hour.

Afterward, the president spent another three hours answering questions from the club’s moderator, Fyodor Lukyanov, and club participants. For example, he spoke about the course of the special military operation, the future of the global political and financial system, and the situation in the Russian economy.

The forum was attended by 140 experts, politicians, diplomats and economists from 42 countries in Africa, Eurasia, North and South America.

Putin has traditionally met with Valdai participants since the club was founded in 2004 (the first conference was held in Veliky Novgorod near Lake Valdai, which is where the name of the forum comes from, even though the conference’s attendees then met with the president at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence). Since 2014, the club's meetings have been held in Sochi, until recently. In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic caused the event to be moved to Moscow, with the president participating via video link. Last year, the club meeting was also held in Moscow.