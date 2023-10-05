Medvedev to head new Security Council commission on combating biosecurity threats

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the creation of an interdepartmental commission of the Russian Security Council that will be responsible for countering modern threats to biological security. It will be headed by Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev.

The same decree abolished another Security Council commission which was headed by Medvedev - responsible for creating a national system of defense against new infections. Its functions were transferred to the new entity.

The document also sets out the new commissions' functions. These include assessing threats to biological security, facilitating scientific research in the field of biotechnology development, creating state policy in the field of biosecurity, developing measures to prevent and eliminate biological threats, international cooperation in the field of biotechnology development and biosecurity, as well as countering the policies of foreign countries that pose a threat to Russia's national interests.

The commission will meet at least once every six months, and more often if necessary.

According to the decree, the commission, which will be headed by Medvedev, will include the heads of the Interior, Health, Education and Science, Natural Resources, Economic Development Ministries, as well as the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, the Federal Agency for Forestry and others.