General Staff not planning new mobilization, enough troops on hand for special op — Shoigu

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces has no plans to announce an additional mobilization as the military currently has sufficient troop strength to carry out the special military operation, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

"The General Staff has no plans for additional mobilization. The Armed Forces have the necessary complement of service personnel to carry out the special military operation. This is largely thanks to the resolute patriotic stance of our citizens, who are actively joining the ranks of the defenders of the Fatherland," Shoigu said at a conference call with the senior staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

He said that, since the beginning of this year, more than 335,000 people have volunteered for military service and signed relevant contracts. In September alone, more than 50,000 people signed service contracts. As Shoigu pointed out, all constituent regions of the country, major enterprises, state corporations and the Russian Cossack community have all contributed to the common cause, with a number of regions having formed and continuing to form dedicated region-specific units.

"It is important to note that the work of recruiting contract servicemen and volunteers is gaining momentum also due to the comprehensive social support being provided for servicemen and their families," the top defense official concluded.