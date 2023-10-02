Russian Foreign Minister bullish about One Belt One Road forum

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he is upbeat about the upcoming international One Belt One Road forum, as China always does a great job of organizing these kinds of events on their territory.

"I have the most optimistic expectations. We know that our Chinese friends always organize the events they hold on their territory at the highest level," he told reporters on the sidelines of the 20th annual meeting of the Valdai international discussion club.

According to the Russian Foreign Minister, the One Belt One Road project fits perfectly with the processes that are developing in Eurasia with the participation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Southeast Asian states.

"Together, we are building transportation, financial, industrial logistics, and these projects are very promising," the minister added.

The third international One Belt One Road forum will take place in October. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed his intention to participate in the event.

The One Belt One Road initiative is a concept proposed in 2013 by Chinese President Xi Jinping to boost international multilateral trade and investment projects in coordination with interested countries and the use of Chinese and foreign capital. More than 150 states and more than 30 international organizations have already joined it.