Russia considering mutual recognition of diplomas with Latin American countries

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Education and Science is working out the issue of preparing draft agreements on mutual recognition of educational documents with eleven more Latin American countries, deputy minister Konstantin Mogilevsky said at the first Russia - Latin America inter-parliamentary conference.

"We now have seven effective bilateral intergovernmental agreements on recognition of education with Latin American nations," the deputy minister said. "The issue of drafting agreements with Argentina, Haiti, Guyana, Guatemala, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama, and Paraguay is being considered for the first time," Mogilevsky noted.

Such agreements are currently in effect in particular with Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Peru and Colombia. The agreement of this kind is planned to be signed with El Salvador, the deputy minister said.