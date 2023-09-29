Tajikistan objects to some articles of declaration on Afghanistan — Russian envoy

KAZAN, September 29. /TASS/. Tajikistan refused to agree on a number of articles of a declaration summing up the results of the latest Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan in Kazan, said Russian Presidential Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov.

"We are through with our work, and almost everybody has signed off on the Kazan Declaration, except Tajikistan, as our Tajik partners have objections to some articles of this declaration," Kabulov, who is also the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asia Department, told reporters following the 5th Moscow Format Meeting on Afghanistan.

The Moscow Format on Afghanistan was established in 2017 to facilitate efforts to promote the process of national reconciliation in Afghanistan. The platform brings together Russia, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Its previous meeting took place in Moscow in November 2022 without the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) being present.