Putin permits sale of 100% of Intesa bank

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin permitted transactions with 100% of shares of Banca Intesa Joint-Stock Company, according to a decree that has been published.

"<…> Transactions (operations) involving direct and (or) indirect establishment, change, termination or encumbrance of rights of ownership, use and (or) disposition of 100% of shares of Banca Intesa Joint-Stock Company should be permitted," the document said.

Banca Intesa is the Russian subsidiary bank of Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo Group, one of the top banking groups in the euro zone. Intesa Sanpaolo owns 100% in Banca Intesa.

TASS has submitted a request to the credit organization.

It was announced in early August that Intesa Sanpaolo Group had made a decision to wind down operations of its representative office in Moscow. Reuters news agency reported that Italy’s largest bank failed to get an approval for complete withdrawal from Russia due to asset sale restrictions.