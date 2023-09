BELGOROD, September 26. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down a drone as it approached the central Russian city of Belgorod, said the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

"An air defense system was engaged in the Belgorod District, shooting down a fixed-wing drone. Emergency services are verifying information about the consequences on the ground," he said on Telegram.

According to preliminary data, there have been no casualties or damage.