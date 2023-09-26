Moscow will not leave Canada's hostile actions without retaliation — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Moscow will not leave without retaliation Canada's hostile actions against Russia, including the expansion of sanction lists, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in connection with the honoring of a Nazi collaborator from the SS division Galicia in Canada’s parliament.

"The Canadian government’s hostile actions, which in terms of anti-Russian sanctions is trying to surpass the United States by constantly expanding the national stop-list for politicians, cultural figures, relatives of those under sanctions and even entire educational institutions, of course, will not be left without retaliation," the Foreign Ministry said.

"The special ceremony honoring 98-year-old Banderite Yaroslav Hunka from the 14th SS Grenadier Division Galicia, arranged in Canada’s parliament during the reception of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky, characterizes the ruling regime of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the best possible way."

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Moscow had no intention to "tolerate the Canadian liberals’ flirtation with Nazism."

"We will take the necessary steps in the context of Russian-Canadian relations, which are experiencing a profound crisis through Ottawa’s fault," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Canada's ultra-liberal ideology, the commentary reads, "imbued with hatred towards Russia, its culture and religious and traditional values, has the same roots as Nazism."

"It is not by chance that monuments to the leaders of Ukrainian nationalism have been erected in that country, and the vast majority of asylumed Nazis, such as Yaroslav Hunka, are quietly living out their lives, praised and patronized (in particular, by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland) as fighters against Russian Communism," the Foreign Ministry pointed out.

"We expect that soberly-minded forces in Canadian society will speak out against the ‘fascization’ of history and everyday life encouraged by the authorities, which goes hand in hand with militant Russophobia," the commentary states.

The Associated Press news agency earlier published photos showing that during Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in the Canadian Parliament on September 22, the audience welcomed 98-year-old Hunka, who during World War II served in the 14th Ukrainian Division, also called the SS Division Galicia. The Speaker of the House of Commons of the Canadian Parliament, Anthony Rota, had apologized for inviting the Ukrainian Nazi. He acknowledged that it was his initiative, which the members of Parliament and the Ukrainian delegation were allegedly unaware of. The office of the Canadian prime minister said Rota was entirely responsible for the incident.