Bulgarian envoy to be summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry over expulsion of priests

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Bulgarian Ambassador to Moscow Atanas Krastin will be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over the expulsion of Russian Orthodox priests from that country, Russian envoy to Sofia Eleonora Mitrofanova told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Some steps will certainly be taken. First of all, the ambassador will be summoned, there will be a certain conversation with him," the diplomat said, commenting on Moscow’s potential response measures over the expulsion of the representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church from Bulgaria.

That said, she noted that "no one in Moscow will take any retaliatory measures against the Bulgarian Orthodox Church." "We are not barbarians," the ambassador added.