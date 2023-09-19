{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Moscow to take legal action over inhuman treatment of Russian POWs in Ukraine

"If there is confirmation of the inhuman treatment of Russian servicemen, prisoners of war, those guilty will be prosecuted, just like before," Maria Zakharova warned

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia will hold Ukrainian soldiers criminally responsible if it is confirmed that they tortured Russian prisoners of war, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

Zakharova referred to a video, recently posted on the web, showing two POWs in Russian uniforms being driven toward a mined field by Ukrainian militants. Later in the video, a Ukrainian serviceman is seen opening fire toward them with an explosion occurring afterwards.

"Russian law enforcement agencies are looking into the video as well as the circumstances behind the incident. If there is confirmation of the inhuman treatment of Russian servicemen, prisoners of war, those guilty will be prosecuted, just like before," she warned.

The Russian diplomat said similar crimes had been committed by the Nazis in the Great Patriotic War. According to Zakharova, Russian judges continue to hand down sentences to neo-Nazi Ukrainians. Among other Ukrainian criminals, she mentioned soldier Vladislav Kulyk who got a life sentence last week for using a gun to prevent civilians from leaving Mariupol in April 2022.

