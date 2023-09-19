Russia, China to hold strategic security consultations in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi will hold Russian-Chinese strategic security consultations in Moscow.

According to the Russian Security Council's press service, the event will be attended by representatives from both countries' ministries and departments.

In addition, Patrushev will participate in trilateral security meetings in the Russia-China-Mongolia framework. Wang Yi will represent China and Zhadambyn Enkhbayar, Secretary of Mongolia's National Security Council, will represent Mongolia.