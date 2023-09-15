Most big terror groups creatures of Western intel agencies — top Russian security official

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Western intelligence services have been responsible for creating and sponsoring most existing major terrorist groups, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said in an article for the Razvedchik (Intelligence Officer) magazine.

International terrorism "in its current form is a direct tool for promoting the influence of the Atlanticists," the top security official stressed. "Almost all modern major terrorist groups have been created, supplied and financed by Western intelligence services, implementing the decisions of the political leadership of their respective countries," Patrushev pointed out.

The Security Council secretary noted that a similar situation has developed with transnational organized crime. He recounted that England, France, Spain, Portugal and the United States "have never been reluctant to use the services of pirates and other bandits to achieve their political and economic goals," with all the loot "somehow ending up in the West."

"The main cause of contemporary migration crises is also the conflicts provoked by Westerners and their centuries-old predatory policy towards the countries of the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Latin America," Patrushev emphasized.