Russian Su-25SM attack jets wipe out Ukrainian stronghold near Krasny Liman — top brass

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Su-25SM attack aircraft from Russia’s Central Military District have destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold in the Krasny Liman area with S-8 unguided rockets, the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS.

"The crews of Su-25SM attack jets from the Central Military District have completed a combat mission to eliminate the Ukrainian army’s stronghold in the Krasny Liman area in the special military operation zone. Following the configuration of the terrain at a speed of about 800 km/h and at the aircraft’s lowest altitude of 20 meters, the attack jets pilots wiped out yet another stronghold of Ukrainian nationalists by launching unguided air rockets," the military agency said.

The strike was executed with the blast-fragmentation type of shells, which effectively enable the elimination of large-area targets and manpower, as well as the adversary’s light fortifications, the Defense Ministry added. Following the air strike, the pilots, having completed a counter-fire maneuver, returned to their home base to prepare for their next sortie.

"Two pairs of Su-25SM aircraft carried out the flight along the established route at the lowest altitude and fired at a target with the S-8 unguided rocketry," said a senior fighter pilot who goes by the call sign "Redhead."

Fire support from the air by Battlegroup Center aviation units helps ground troops to successfully carry out battlefield tasks for retaining their positions at the combat line of engagement, the Russian Defense Ministry explained. During the special military operation, assault aviation crews carry out combat missions for eliminating the Ukrainian forces’ armored vehicles and military infrastructure targets.

Modernized one-seater Su-25SM (known as Frogfoot-A under NATO’s classification) is designed to support troops day and night in any weather. The aircraft is distinguished from the basic Su-25 model by the addition of an onboard navigational and targeting Bars PrNK-25SM complex and GLONASS satellite navigation. The cockpit has been upgraded with multifunctional displays and a new windshield indicator instead of the old sights. The aircraft is armed with a 30mm twin-barreled GSh-302 air gun. Its maximum speed at the ground is 975 km/h; it has a range of 500 km. The aircraft has two RD-195 turbojet engines with a 4500 kgf thrust at the maximum regime each.