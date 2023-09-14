MFA warns against using Tolyatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline for blackmailing Russia

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The resumption of operation of the Tolyatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline that has been exploded by the Ukrainian side, cannot be used for political blackmail against Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel.

"Technically all (resumption of operation of the Tolyatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline - TASS) is probably possible, but for doing this it is necessary to make sure that this ammonia pipeline is not used as an element of political blackmail against Russia. At the end of the day we will find an opportunity <…> of exporting ammonia to countries in need without using this ammonia pipeline," he said.

The resumption of this ammonia pipeline’s operation will permit supplying "hundreds of thousands, millions of tons of ammonia to African countries, which means many fertilizers can be produced as a basis for heavy crop," Vershinin noted.

Unlike Western countries, Russia has condemned the explosion of the Tolyatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, he stressed, adding that the issue of ammonia transit remains important, though using it for political purposes is unacceptable.